Roadside memorial proposed in honour of chickens who died in Waterford lorry crash

A truck carrying hundreds of chickens overturned on a motorway between Waterford and Kilkenny last week.

The driver, described as a man in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he was treated for minor injuries.

It is understood that some of the chickens were killed while others were trapped in their containers pending the arrival of the emergency services.

Welfare group PETA have since written to Waterford City Council Mayor, Pat Nugent to ask for permission for a roadside tombstone to be erected to pay respect to those chickens.

Posting on their website, Peta.org.uk, the group said that the memorial would remind all drivers, including those with animals on board, to slow down and travel safely.

The tribute would feature an image of a chicken next to the words “In Memory of the Chickens Who Suffered and Died in a Lorry Accident at This Spot: Try Vegan.”

PETA Director Elisa Allen said: “For nothing more than a roast or some nuggets, this accident left animals suffering on an already-terrifying trip to the abattoir.

“PETA’s roadside memorial can prevent further tragedies, including human ones, by reminding people to drive with care and to spare a thought for animals by no longer eating them.”