Riverdance set to tackle 12 hour dance-a-thon challenge for Alzheimers

The stars of Riverdance are taking to the streets of Dublin this Thursday for a dancing challenge like no other.

They are taking part in 12 hours of continuous dance in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Some 580 dancers from dance schools across Ireland are joining in the event outside the Gaiety Theatre.

Calm before the #Riverdanceathon storm this morning @gaiety_theatre ! We will be joined by 580 dancers from 10am to 10pm raising funds for @alzheimersocirl stop by if you can and show your support for the #charityevent #Riverdance pic.twitter.com/w1jbOZtRI0 — Riverdance (@Riverdance) June 21, 2018

Riverdance executive producer Julian Erskine explained the reason why the group is choosing to perform for the public.

“Our general manager for many years. a gentleman called Ronan Smith, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. So it's as a tribute to Ronan, who will be with us today, that we're trying to heighten awareness of what it's like living with Alzheimer's and living with people who have Alzheimer's.”

We are so grateful to @Riverdance for holding 12-hour #Riverdanceathon in front of @gaiety_theatre tomorrow in aid of The ASI. 22 groups totalling over 580 Irish dancers are taking part! If you are in Dublin City Centre tomorrow between 10am-10pm, please stop by to say hello! pic.twitter.com/wPADN1jhts — AlzheimerSocIrel (@alzheimersocirl) June 20, 2018

Dancers are bound to be out of their comfort zone on the streets of Dublin but are excited for the day ahead.

Erskine commented, "They're out on the street... it couldn't be any more up close and personal cause you're a couple of feet away from the dancers. Theys love it too, because they have that direct, personal connection with the audience."