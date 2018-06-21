Riverdance set to tackle 12 hour dance-a-thon challenge for Alzheimers

The stars of Riverdance are taking to the streets of Dublin this Thursday for a dancing challenge like no other.

They are taking part in 12 hours of continuous dance in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Some 580 dancers from dance schools across Ireland are joining in the event outside the Gaiety Theatre.

Riverdance executive producer Julian Erskine explained the reason why the group is choosing to perform for the public.

“Our general manager for many years. a gentleman called Ronan Smith, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. So it's as a tribute to Ronan, who will be with us today, that we're trying to heighten awareness of what it's like living with Alzheimer's and living with people who have Alzheimer's.”

Dancers are bound to be out of their comfort zone on the streets of Dublin but are excited for the day ahead.

Erskine commented, "They're out on the street... it couldn't be any more up close and personal cause you're a couple of feet away from the dancers. Theys love it too, because they have that direct, personal connection with the audience."
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

