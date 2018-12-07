Richard Osman may just have made the best Christmas playlist ever

Back to Discover Home

It’s that time of year when wherever you go, whenever you pop into a shop or turn on the radio, the same familiar Christmas tracks are playing over and over again.

So say a big thank you to Pointless star Richard Osman, who has thrown a few unfamiliar songs into the Christmas playlist he’s put into the world.

You might not be familiar with Muss by Connon Mocjasin or For My Own by Sir Rosevelt – and if you were to put the playlist on you’d notice that not many of the tracks are particularly festive.

But take a closer look and you’ll realise it may just be the best Christmas playlist ever made.

That’s because the song titles, when read out loud, make up the lyrics of Mariah Carey’s 1994 festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

And while most of the responses were just sheer admiration for what Osman had achieved, it seems not everybody was in on the joke.

And if all that’s left you wanting to hear the original, then no worries – here it is.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

All I Want For Christmas Is YouChristmasMariah CareyRichard Osman

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover