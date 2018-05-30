Revealed: Ireland's best counties for the sesh, scenes and shopping

Looking for a good session this Bank Holiday Weekend? Well look no further than Galway, writes Sally Gorman.

New research carried out by Jurys Inn has revealed that Galway is Ireland's ultimate sesh spot and as if that wasn't enough, the Galwegians have also been crowned the best craic too!

If you're planning a staycation this summer, Jurys' new research might just help you narrow down your options.

According to their new survey, Kerry is home to Ireland's most beautiful scenery and Dublin was crowned the winner in terms of food and shopping.

Here's a breakdown of the winning counties: Best for the Sesh – Galway (29%)

Most Beautiful Scenery – Kerry (43%)

Best Guests – Corkonians (16%)

Top Shopping Destination – Dublin (77%)

Best for Dining Out – Dublin (45%)

Most fun to hang out with – Galwegians (24%)

Best to escape to – Kerry (32%)

Best for Families – Kerry (21%)

Best Place to Meet New People – Dublin (53%)

Hoping to holiday abroad? Well the survey, carried out on 1,000 people, found that Aussies and Brits are the most fun to spend time with.

Like the Irish, Britons sure know how to party and 31% of those surveyed voted our close neighbours as ‘Best for the Sesh’, followed closely by the Australians at 28%.

