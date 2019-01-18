Researchers come face-to-face with massive great white shark

Two shark researchers who came face-to-face with one of the largest great whites ever recorded have called for legislation to protect sharks in Hawaii.

Ocean Ramsey, a researcher and conservationist, said that she encountered the 20-foot shark near a dead sperm whale off Oahu.

The event was documented and shared by her fiance and business partner Juan Oliphant on social media.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said it was aware of photos of the great white and that tiger sharks have also been feeding on the whale.

Mr Oliphant, who photographed the shark, said it is unclear if it was the famed Deep Blue, believed to be the largest great white ever recorded.

Mr Ramsey said she has been pushing for a bill that would ban the killing of sharks and rays in Hawaii for several years, and hopes this year the measure will actually become law.

- Press Association