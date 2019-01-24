Rescued Cork dog named Rebel makes miraculous recovery after being found neglected

A rescued dog named Rebel who was found neglected with horrific injuries in the Bandon area of Cork has since made a miraculous recovery.

With the help of the West Cork Animal Welfare Group who were informed about Rebel's state and took her in, she has been given a second chance at a better life.

Rebel was found with injuries to her neck and the back of her head with her ear almost detached.

The West Cork Animal Welfare Group took the dog into care and she was placed in intensive care at a local veterinary hospital.

Nobody knows the cause of the injuries but a collar and rope were ruled out as any cause.

Rebel now lives a much happier life with a member of the veterinary team who took care of her since adopting her.

Tori Joyce from the West Cork Animal Welfare Group joined Patricia Messinger on C103 Radio this afternoon to update everyone on how she is doing since.

The group were amazed at the amount of support from all over the world towards Rebel.

It seems Rebel who is around four years old and a mixed breed will make a recovery but will need another serious operation.