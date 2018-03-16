Renowned Irish poet delivers spine-tingling tribute to Ireland rugby

As Ireland attempt to go for Grand Slam glory for the third time this Saturday, well wishes and support have been flooding in for the team.

One in particular, from Irish poet and playwright Stephen James Smith, will send shivers down your spine and make you scream Ireland’s call that bit louder.

The powerful poem, Bring it Home, meanders through Ireland’s greatest sporting moments to deliver a moving and rousing piece that wills Ireland to ‘Bring it Home’ to the Aviva Stadium.

Paying tribute to past and present players, the poem also nods to previous sporting heartbreak, before also celebrating the Grand Slam wins of the past, including the Ireland Women’s historic 2013 efforts.

The poem concludes with a rallying call to action for Ireland to ‘Slam it home’ as they prepare to face England in Twickenham on Saturday.

Speaking about the poem, Stephen James Smith said:

“I’m a proud Irishman and Dubliner, so I was delighted to pay this tribute to a team that has achieved so much already. I was inspired by history to tell this story of a present day team that embodies the qualities of past-winners, but do so with their own style.

“A Grand Slam win would be special on any day, but to clinch it on St Patrick’s Day would be a truly momentous occasion. I hope a few of the players get to hear my poem beforehand, so if they win I can say I helped!”