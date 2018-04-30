Relive the moment a Brazilian surfer broke the world record riding 80ft wave

A monster wave off Portugal has produced a world record for a Brazilian surfer.

The World Surf League has credited Rodrigo Koxa with riding an 80-foot (24.38-metre) wave at Nazare in Portugal in November last year.

That overtook the previous record of 78 feet (23.77 metres) set by American Garrett McNamara in 2011.

The record was announced at the group’s Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California, where Mr Koxa won the trophy for surfing the biggest wave of 2017.

He described the record as “a dream come true”.

Nazare is on Portugal’s Atlantic coast between Lisbon and Porto.