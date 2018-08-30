Ready to feel old? Here’s what our childhood faves, Ann & Barry, are up to now

It's time to take a trip down memory lane as we catch up with some of our childhood besties - Ann & Barry.

The children’s book characters were a stable of many Irish kids childhoods growing up with their countless adventures.

However, in a video from Cork comedy trio, CCCahoots, we see what the iconic duo are up to today.

It seems that Ann & Barry are having trouble letting go of their past - one which was filled with cakes and endless supplies of jam.

Safe to say, growing up isn't all it's cracked up to be.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

