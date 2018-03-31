Rare baby forest dragons have hatched at Chester Zoo and they’re much cuter than you think

Four rare – and very adorable – baby forest dragons have hatched at Chester Zoo.

Bell’s Anglehead Lizards, also known as Borneo Forest Dragons, are a threatened species that conservationists know little about.

It is unclear how many of the species remain in the wild.

The baby lizards are being cared for in a special rearing facility at the zoo, but visitors can see their parents until the hatchlings are old enough to show off to the public.

Matt Cook, lead keeper of reptiles at Chester Zoo, said: “Breeding these rare lizards at the zoo allows us to increase our knowledge of the species.”

(Chester Zoo)

The mysterious creatures have have been dubbed one of the world’s least understood reptiles.

They are native to south east Asia, a habitat which is threatened by climate change and deforestation.