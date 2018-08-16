Quiz: Where should you travel to if you’re having a gap year after the Leaving Cert results?
16/08/2018 - 16:31:00Back to Leaving Cert Discover Home
Unfortunately, not everyone gets the Leaving Certificate results they want. This is tough news to take, but it could actually be a blessing in disguise. You could use the opportunity to do a bit of travelling before having another go at your exams.
Now comes the hard decision – where should you go if you’re having a completely unplanned gap year?
This quiz will give you some ideas…- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here