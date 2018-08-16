Quiz: Where should you travel to if you’re having a gap year after the Leaving Cert results?

Back to Leaving Cert Discover Home

Unfortunately, not everyone gets the Leaving Certificate results they want. This is tough news to take, but it could actually be a blessing in disguise. You could use the opportunity to do a bit of travelling before having another go at your exams.

Now comes the hard decision – where should you go if you’re having a completely unplanned gap year?

This quiz will give you some ideas…

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Lifestyle, Travel, Travel, Gap Year Quiz, Aug 16, Exam Results, Gap Year, Quiz, travel, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover