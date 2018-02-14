QUIZ: What should you give up for Lent?

After the overindulging madness that was Pancake Tuesday this year, we’ve officially hit Ash Wednesday with a sobering bump.

The day we attempt to give up one of our vices for the next forty days (excluding Paddy’s Day, Friday nights and your best friend’s birthday, obviously).

Don’t worry, we can imagine you’re still full to the brim with pancakes or buried in Valentine's chocolates to be making any rash decisions today so, we’ve put together a little quiz to do the work for you.

May the odds be ever your favour.