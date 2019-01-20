Quiz: Is this a real cheese or something we totally made up?

It’s National Cheese Lover’s Day! Apologies to those who are vegan or lactose-intolerant, but this is a glorious day to celebrate all of our favourite Cheddars, Goudas and Bries.

If you’re a real cheese lover you’ll know your Camembert from your Stilton, but what about when things get a bit trickier?

We’ve collected some obscure fromages and put them up against totally made up cheese names. The question is, can you tell the real cheese from the fake?

- Press Association