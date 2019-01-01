Quiz: Is this 2018 wellness trend real or completely made up?

Long gone are the days when wellness was a quirky niche industry – now, it’s well and truly in the mainstream.

The Global Wellness Institute puts it at a $4.2 trillion market (based on 2017 figures) as more and more of us start buying turmeric shots and jade rollers.

Throughout 2018 it’s been hard to escape everything health, wellbeing and fitness. So much of the industry is positive, and yet there’s no denying the silliness of some trends we see hitting headlines and making their way onto the pages of Goop.

The question is: Can you tell the real wellness trend from one we’ve completely made up? We’ve collected some of the most ridiculous fads from the past year, but not all of them are true…

- Press Association