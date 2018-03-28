Public invited to shape the new Dublin-only edition of Monopoly

The public is being invited to shape the new Dublin-only edition of Monopoly.

The game makers Hasbro announced today that the capital would be getting its own board and they want people to suggest what landmarks should command a high rent for 2018.

While there was an Ireland Monopoly edition years ago, the board was discontinued. The new game to be revealed next week will be exclusively Dublin.

Monopoly executive Robert Osborne explains that the new game will feature tourist favourites.

"It's not just street names, we're actually including landmarks like retail outlets you go to, Trinity College, Ha'Penny Bridge, Phoenix Park," he said.

“We are expecting to be spoilt for choice for landmarks to fill this board. This very special edition will go into production to be ready in time for this Christmas and will hit shop shelves this October,” he said.

The ppl of monopoly are looking for location ideas for a Dublin version of the board game! We’re at the launch and will have more on it at 11am on #FM104News pic.twitter.com/CmsIbEm4kR — FM104 (@FM104) March 28, 2018

Suggestions are invited from today to dublin@winningmoves.co.uk, via the official Dublin Monopoly Facebook page or by traditional post to Dublin Monopoly, Winning Moves, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ. Polls close at 23.59pm on April 30th.

-Digital Desk