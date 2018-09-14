PSNI spot superb field art from their helicopter

Back to PSNI Discover Home

When your office window comes with a changing view it’s likely you’re going to see more than a few things which catch the eye.

And this picture shows just how eye-catching the view from the PSNI Air Support helicopter can be.

Yes, the ‘chopper flew over a “nice bit of field art” while out and about.

And we do agree it’s nice.

The artist has turned their tractor into a paintbrush to create a full tractor by turning over a field.

Something of a twist on life imitating art.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Police, Field, UK, Northern Ireland, farming, Field, Field Art, PSNI, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover