PSNI spot superb field art from their helicopter
When your office window comes with a changing view it’s likely you’re going to see more than a few things which catch the eye.
And this picture shows just how eye-catching the view from the PSNI Air Support helicopter can be.
Out and about. Noticed this nice bit of field art. Thought we would share it with our followers pic.twitter.com/OvDWZTOMdh— PSNI Air Support (@PSNIAirSupport) September 14, 2018
Yes, the ‘chopper flew over a “nice bit of field art” while out and about.
And we do agree it’s nice.
The artist has turned their tractor into a paintbrush to create a full tractor by turning over a field.
Something of a twist on life imitating art.
- Press Association
