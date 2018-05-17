Pro-life group places 100 foot ‘No’ sign on the side of Benbulben mountain in Sligo

A huge NO sign has emerged on Ben Bulben mountain in County Sligo.

The 100-foot sign, which is made out of plastic cladding, was placed on the North facing side of the mountain with the landowner's permission at 4 am this morning.

Speaking exclusively to Ocen FM’s North West Today Programme, member of the Silgo for Life No Campaign, Tommy Banks said people are outraged by the proposal to repeal the 8th amendment.

According to Ocean FM presenter, Naill Delaney, political messages have been previously placed on the mountain over the years.

During The Troubles in the 1970s and 80s messages such as ‘H Blocks’ and ‘Brits out’ were spotted.

Update:Sligo County Council has since taken to Twitter to say that the land where the lettering was placed is commonage, therefore they have no role in the matter.