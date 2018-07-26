Prince Harry, McGregor and Trump: Here are this year's top Irish Pet Names

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic has released its' annual pet name review, which highlights the top pet names for 2018.

According to the survey, animal owners are being inspired by of-the-moment trends and current affairs, with an increase in pets being called Harry, Meghan and even Trump.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor influenced new cat names with McGregor and Notorious the top two places on the newcomers' list.

TV shows were also a source of inspiration as Jon Snow and Khaleesi from Game of Thrones take the third and fourth spot on the list.

While Ophelia, Trump, Harry and Meghan take spots five to eight respectively.

US President Donald Trump and Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan make the list.

Dog owners continue to name their best friend more typical pet names with Molly, Charlie, Max, Daisy all included in the top ten list.

That being said they are some usual and wonderful names out there with Lightening Mac Burrow, Lazy Daisy, Lady Diana and Snugglybuggly taking the top spot as the wackiest dog name.

RVN Veterinary Nurse, Roisin Foran said:

“The old reliable names such as Kitty, Tiger and Daisy, continue to pop up year after year, but it’s the zany, pop-culture and news-driven names that really grab our attention when they enter our clinic.”

The survey was conducted across 13 veterinary clinics over a 12 month period with 70,000 patients.