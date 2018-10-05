Prince Harry broke royal protocal for the cutest reason ever

The British royal family has to abide by a list of strict protocols including not shaking hands or touching members of the public.

However, it seems Prince Harry is following in his mothers’ footsteps and going for a more hands-on approach.

While visiting Sussex, the place that his royal title is home to, Prince Harry and Meghan met with locals.

A group of children gave Meghan a handwritten A to Z guide to Sussex, which she accepted, saying, "That is fantastic! Oh my goodness, you guys, thank you!"

An even cuter moment happened when Harry couldn’t resist petting an adorable golden retriever.

This isn't the first time that Harry has shown his love for man's best friend.

When on a Royal visit earlier this to Ireland, Bród and Síoda, President Michael D Higgins’ loyal dogs, couldn't help but make themselves known.

The Duke and Duchess are certainly keeping busy ahead of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in just a few weeks.

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

