Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit the ‘Tea Set’ and 'Crowes Park' according to this British reporter

Today Prince Harry and Meghan Merkle begin a two-day trip to our beautiful shore – their first official overseas visit as a married couple.

During their stay, the couple will meet Leo Varadkar, President Michael D Higgins, and visit spots such as Croke Park, Trinity College, and The Famine Memorial.

To keep the British public up to date with the going-on's, journalist Emily Andrews appeared on Lorraine to give them the lowdown.

Well, here’s how it went.

In her, 15-minute slot the Sun Royal Correspondent pronounced Taoiseach as 'Tea Set’, Croke Park as Crowe Park and referred to Bloody Sunday as ‘small sensittive' issue.

So just for the record, the Irish PM pronunciation is tea-shock, (Taoiseach), and not teaset as said here and its Croke park not crowes park, then add insult to injury & say they will see some small sensitive stuff like Bloody Sunday wtf? @reallorraine @GMB pic.twitter.com/ad4Ir8KNEq — pamela newman (@fourleafclovr) July 10, 2018

"They are going to jump on a plane and head over to Dublin for their mini-tour this evening and tomorrow," she began.

"They are going to meet the President of Ireland, the tea set - the Irish Prime Minister, they are going to Crowe's Park, the really big football stadium there.

"They're also doing quite a lot of small sensitive stuff.

"They are seeing some of the Bloody Sunday relics in [unknown name of park]"