Pretty Woman with a Cork twist is as filthy and funny as you might think
Have you ever wondered what Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman would sound like with a Cork accent?
No? Us neither.
But who knew it would be so entertaining.
Lorzy Lovey sent us this video where she dubbed the original movie with a unique twist that could only be done with a Cork accent.
*STRONG LANGUAGE AHEAD*
"Hi ho, hi ho. I’m off to get me..." - we’ll let ye finish that one yourselves.
At the time of writing the video had nearly half a million views on Facebook.
Thanks to Lorzy Lovey for sending this our way.
