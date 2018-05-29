Pretty Little Liars star weds in Glaslough, Co Monaghan

Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse has married her partner Hudson Sheaffer in Co. Monaghan.

The couple tied the knot at the Castle Leslie Estate on Sunday surrounded by their friends, family and PLL co-stars.

The 22-year-old, who played Ali in the hit drama from 2010 to 2017, shared her exclusive photos with People magazine, which have since then made their way to various social media fan accounts.

The actress’ bridesmaid Jai also shared some photos on her Instagram, including a photo of her and Sasha in her room the night before she got married.

Along with this photo of the night they ‘got lost’ in Dublin and ended up in 37 Dawson Street.

The couple announced their engagement back in December 2015.

Sasha is now set to star in PLL spin-off The Perfectionists.