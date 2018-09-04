Prepare to fall back in love with George Ezra's Shotgun as it's given the 'as gaeilge' treatment

George Ezra’s song Shotgun has been given 'as Gaeilge' treatment by TG Lurgan.

The hit took the number one spot in both the Irish and UK top hit singles this year and undoubtedly classed as the soundtrack to summer 2018.

And his performance at this year's Electric Picnic festival is a testament to that.

Well, prepare to fall back in love with it as Jack Ó Conghaile covers it ‘as gaeilge’ as part of Irish language summer school’s ‘Cúrsa D’.

His voice, similar to that of Ezra's, has been making a great impression on listeners.

Some are even in disbelief that is it his own.

"Is that his real voice? Voice doesn't match the youth of the guy," one commenter said.

Jack was also featured on the school's cover of Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa's Scared To Be Lonely cover, where he not only sings but plays the fiddle too.

A serious talented teenager.