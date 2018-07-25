Praise the Lord - Gospel choir release song celebrating Limerick GAA

45 years after their last victory over Kilkenny the Limerick Hurlers are marching to an All Ireland Semi Final meeting with Cork this Sunday.

To celebrate the county’s hurling success the Corrigan Brothers have teamed up with the Limerick Gospel Choir to rewrite a Billy Joel classic.

The Brothers have rewritten Joel's " We didn't start the fire" name-checking the Limerick past and current greats.

Ger Corrigan, singer and songwriter with the group explained the background to the song:

“We have been amazed by Limerick's fantastic season so we wrote the song. We had to keep our fingers crossed for the Kilkenny match but the Limerick Lads delivered as we hoped they would".

The Brothers and the Limerick Gospel Choir are hoping to perform the song for the team.

"We would love that performance to be in Limerick city if the Liam McCarthy cup comes home.