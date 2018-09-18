Praise for 'beautifully made' Orla Tinsley documentary highlighting the struggles of living with CF

Back to Cystic Fibrosis Discover Home

A new documentary on RTÉ follows one Cystic Fibrosis survivor's journey and experiences of living everyday life with the condition.

Having left Ireland to study at Columbia University, Orla Tinsley turned 30 in NYC, and, at almost the same time, was put on the list for a double lung transplant.

The new documentary Orla Tinsley: Warrior, was filmed over 14 months and documents her failing health, the excruciating six false alarms, and the lucky seventh transplant call which arrived at the 11th hour, just in time to give her a new chance at life.

Orla was in awe of the response she received from the documentary which aired on RTÉ last night.

People were quick to admire her bravery and congratulated the inspirational Orla on her raising of awareness for Cystic Fibrosis with #organdonation trending on Twitter last night.

And she just keeps on going without a break in her stride.

You are truly inspirational, Orla.

Watch the full documentary on the RTÉ player here.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Cystic Fibrosis, Orla Tinsley, RTÉ, Documentary

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover