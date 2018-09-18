Praise for 'beautifully made' Orla Tinsley documentary highlighting the struggles of living with CF

A new documentary on RTÉ follows one Cystic Fibrosis survivor's journey and experiences of living everyday life with the condition.

Having left Ireland to study at Columbia University, Orla Tinsley turned 30 in NYC, and, at almost the same time, was put on the list for a double lung transplant.

The new documentary Orla Tinsley: Warrior, was filmed over 14 months and documents her failing health, the excruciating six false alarms, and the lucky seventh transplant call which arrived at the 11th hour, just in time to give her a new chance at life.

Orla was in awe of the response she received from the documentary which aired on RTÉ last night.

I have no words for the response tonight. I am in awe of the way people are reaching out, understanding and commiting to becoming donors. I appreciate and I’m reading every single story and response. Thank you for being part of this and making a difference. #Warrior https://t.co/41KzO77cxm — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) September 18, 2018

People were quick to admire her bravery and congratulated the inspirational Orla on her raising of awareness for Cystic Fibrosis with #organdonation trending on Twitter last night.

If you do one thing tonight, follow @orlatinsley’s transplant journey on RTE One at 9:35 - a study of bravery, love, and generosity of spirit. Brilliantly documented by @Sally_Roden and @Tapeterman #BeADonor #OrganDonation — Sean Mac Giolla P. (@seanmacgiolla) September 17, 2018

a must watch @orlatinsley inspiring, resilient and an example to all to never give up! — Mary O Connor (@MaryOC_FIS) September 17, 2018

Although we have followed you on your journey for the last six years, we didn't quite understand where you were!

You are an inspiration to us all. We are so lucky to have you in our community!

Sending so much love to you Ian, Julie and Alex (6 pwcf) — Ian O'Herlihy (@oherlihyian) September 17, 2018

So brave and a fantastic role model for those with any illness — frank browne (@frankbrowne2) September 17, 2018

Thank you @orlatinsley ❤️thinking of my brilliant friend all night. oddly, since I don’t know you personally, you always remind me of her. pic.twitter.com/M0W3OfvJtz — Sinead O'Carroll (@SineadOCarroll) September 17, 2018

Just finished watching Orla. Beautifully made. Your positivity and gratitude are awesome. Your parents are just fab. And, it reminds us all to carry our donor cards and let our families know our wishes. — Ita O'Driscoll (@ita_toots) September 17, 2018

And she just keeps on going without a break in her stride.

You are truly inspirational, Orla.

Nope. Time to go to school! https://t.co/OSBI75SVta — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) September 17, 2018

Watch the full documentary on the RTÉ player here.

- Digital Desk