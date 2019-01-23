Post Malone is a fan of this young Cork artist

A young Cork artist has gotten the seal of approval from Post Malone.

The US rapper has shared illustrations by CIT student Cillian Mitchell on his Facebook page.

Post Malone (left) and Cork artist Cillian Mitchell

Sharing the drawings of himself with his 2.8m followers, Post Malone wrote "this is so good!!!!" and tagged Cillian in the post.

Within hours, the post has been liked over 14,000 times and shared by over 2,000 people.

It is not the first time Cillian has drawn the rapper having shared another piece ahead of his performance at last year's Longitude festival.

He has previously done 'Evolution of' drawings of Snoop Dogg and The Weeknd.

Cillian's work is often influenced by music so it's no surprise that other musicians have previously noticed his skills.

Dublin duo Versatile have used his artwork twice to promote their singles.

With his work already being shared by global superstars such as Post Malone, there is no doubt that there are big things ahead for Cillian in the future.