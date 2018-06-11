Posh or just notions: What did you consider posh as a child?

From lace doilies to having to take your shoes off before entering the house, growing up we all compared how other households were different to ours.

However some households seemed to enjoy the finer things in life.

Sam Whyte’s tweet over the weekend about this caused an amusing Twitter thread full of nostalgia, showing what was considered posh through the eyes of a child.

When you were a kid, how did you know someone was a bit posh when you went round their house? So far we've got more than one type of cheese in the fridge and booze that wasn't for drinking that day. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) June 8, 2018

Some people were lucky enough to get treats more than most growing up.

Coca Cola when it wasn't a birthday party. — John Tansey (@johntansey3) June 8, 2018

Others showed how some dined differently to us.

Dinner didn’t arrive on your plate, there were serving dishes on the table or a hostess trolley, with serving spoons & napkins not a roll of kitchen@paper... — Natasha (@redheadWHU) June 8, 2018

In fact, some just had a different mentality when it came to food.

I went to a friend’s house once and he said it was time for supper. Had literally no idea what he was talking about. — Charlie Connelly (@charlieconnelly) June 9, 2018

The level of wealth was too much for our little minds to understand at times.

They had ice creams from M& S in the freezer. No need to run out to the van — Elly-Mae Gadsby (@EGadsby) June 8, 2018

Kitchen appliances were also a source of wonder.

Dishwasher. Only one girl in our class had one. She happened to be my best friend.



I basked in the reflective posh glory. pic.twitter.com/8S7cfieGYw — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) June 9, 2018

In truth, we secretly loved going to these houses. These visits were our first experience of how the world worked.

via GIPHY