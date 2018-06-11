Posh or just notions: What did you consider posh as a child?

From lace doilies to having to take your shoes off before entering the house, growing up we all compared how other households were different to ours.

However some households seemed to enjoy the finer things in life.

Sam Whyte’s tweet over the weekend about this caused an amusing Twitter thread full of nostalgia, showing what was considered posh through the eyes of a child.

Some people were lucky enough to get treats more than most growing up.

Others showed how some dined differently to us.

In fact, some just had a different mentality when it came to food.

The level of wealth was too much for our little minds to understand at times.

Kitchen appliances were also a source of wonder.

In truth, we secretly loved going to these houses. These visits were our first experience of how the world worked.

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

