Pope launches new prayer app for Catholics called Click To Pray

Pope Francis has launched a new app which aims to connect Catholics through prayer.

Click To Pray is effectively a social network prayer app, and the Pope launched his own profile on the platform during the Sunday Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square.

The three sections of the app, which is available in six languages, allow users to “pray with the Pope”, “pray every day” and “pray with the network”.

Accompany Pope Francis in his Click To Pray profile. Download the app 📲 pic.twitter.com/m3Wt6jWwoK — Click To Pray (@clicktoprayapp) January 20, 2019

Users can share their prayer intentions with others and see how many other users have prayed with them.

The Pope’s prayer intention for January is that “young people, especially in Latin America, follow the example of Mary and respond to the call of the Lord”. According to the app, 41,168 people had prayed on this by Monday afternoon.

The app has been launched to coincide with World Youth Day, which begins in Panama on Tuesday and the Pope will be visiting on Wednesday.

- Press Association