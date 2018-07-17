Pope Francis merchandise is already on sale ahead of his August visit

With just a little over a month to go to the much-anticipated visit by Pope Francis to Ireland, the merchandise is already hitting the stands in stores across the country.

The papal visit is expected to draw tens of thousands to events happening in Dublin and Mayo, and like all big events, it just wouldn't be the same without a bit of merch.

While tickets for all of the Pontiff's appearances are currently sold out, there'll be plenty on sale to make you feel like you're there.

Dealz has kicked off the expected visit with some unexpected paraphernalia, like the Lollipope!

The said: "Celebrate the Pope’s visit by proudly displaying Vatican flag bunting at home or even by satisfying those sweet cravings with a tasty Pope lollipop (The Lollipope!), for just €1.50. It’s sure to be a visit to remember so Pope on down to your local Dealz now!"

Dunnes Stores will also have some papal merchandise to get you in the spirit (holy or otherwise) of the visit.

They are selling t-shirts offering Pope Francis a 'Céad Míle Fáilte'.

For €8 you can get your hands on a green, white or yellow version with 'Ireland 2018' printed on them.