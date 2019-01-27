Pope describes Mary as world’s first influencer

Pope Francis took a 21st century view on the story of Jesus as he described the Virgin Mary as the “first influencer”.

The Pope was speaking on World Youth Day, a big rally for young Catholics, in Panama when he made the comments, which were later posted on his official Twitter account.

In his speech, the Pope added: “Are you willing to say ‘yes’? Are you willing to be an influencer like Mary?”

The tweet caused some amusement among people on Twitter who were unimpressed by the Pope’s efforts to connect with young people.

His attempts to appeal to young people via the language of social media came just a few days after the Pope launched his own app aimed at connecting Catholics through prayer.

Click To Pray is effectively a social network prayer app, and the Pope launched his own profile on the platform during the Sunday Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square last weekend.

