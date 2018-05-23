Poll: What do you think should happen to unclaimed Lotto winnings?

The National Lottery has issued a final plea to EuroMillions players in Co Cork to check their tickets as the deadline to claim a €1m prize which was won back in February is looming.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Eason Store in Wilton Shopping Centre on February 23, the day of the draw.

The winning raffle code on the €1m ticket was I-DKB-06633.

Spike O'Sullivan at Eason's in Wilton Shopping Centre with staff on the lookout for the lucky €1m winner. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

According to Lottery.ie: "If the prizes are not claimed within 90 days of the draw date, they will go to promote the National Lottery which in turn will increase the funds raised for good causes."

The expiry date for this particular EuroMillions raffle win is Thursday, May 24 at 5.30pm.

We want to know what you think should happen to the winnings should they go unclaimed - take our poll below and decide whether they should go to charitable causes in the area, or back into the Lottery pot.

Dermot Griffin, National Lottery Chief Executive, said: “With just over 24 hours to go until this deadline, I am once again appealing to all of our players, especially those in Cork, to check old tickets.

"Rummage in your handbags, wallets or purses, check on top of the fridge, the glove compartments of the car, coat pockets, wherever you keep your tickets as somebody has won this prize and it would be a fantastic story if the winner was to find out about their good fortune at the last minute.”