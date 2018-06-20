Policeman and son recreate brilliant squad car picture 20 years later

Twenty years ago a little boy sat on his dad’s knee in a police patrol car and posed for a picture which was turned into a Father’s Day card.

A handwritten note explained that the youngster wanted to join the force and work alongside his dad, Officer Andy Gould.

“When I get bigger I’m going to be my dad’s partner and catch bad guys and burglars.”

Fast-forward to 2018 and the boy, now grown up, is indeed working in law enforcement, providing the perfect opportunity to recreate the picture.

At 6’7”, it was a hard squeeze to fit Officer Gould’s son in his patrol vehicle on Father’s day this year, but they did… Posted by Auburn WA Police Department on Monday, June 18, 2018

Gould Junior is now 6ft 7in so posing on dad’s knee was a bit tricky for the copycat pictures, but it was totally worth it.

Officer Gould serves with Auburn Police Department in Washington state, while his son is now a deputy with the King County Sheriff.

“As you can see, his son did follow his dad into law enforcement just as predicted in this Father’s Day card in 1998.

“Recreating the photo 20 years later was a wonderful tribute to father and son. Hope all you fathers out there had as wonderful a day as our own Officer Gould!”

- Press Association