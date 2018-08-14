Police rescue a group of women stranded on a floating rainbow unicorn

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office has tweeted a video of their daring rescue of a bunch of women who became stranded on a floating unicorn in a local lake.

The group became stranded in Fish Lake, Minnesota after their rainbow unicorn floatation got tangled in the lake weeds.

They were rescued by police as they were trying to untangle themselves without falling in.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!

In a later tweet, the Chisago County Sheriff said it was nice to have to deal with the not so serious cases once in a while.

He said: "As cops, we deal with heavy stuff on a constant basis. Domestics. Drunks. Assaults. Suicides. Drug addiction.

"So once in a while when something like this comes along it's good to step back, enjoy it, smile, and recharge to get back into the heavy stuff again. "

Sometimes it's worth remembering - not all heroes wear caps.