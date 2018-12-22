Police pull man from burning car in incredible bodycam footage

Police in Texas have been hailed as heroes after pulling a man from a burning car so hot it melted some equipment on their uniforms.

Footage posted to the Facebook page of Chambers County Sheriff’s Office shows two deputies sprint towards the car, which is almost completely engulfed in flames, before pulling the unconscious driver to safety.

“Had these deputies not acted quickly, decisively and without total disregard for their own safety, the seriously injured man would have perished inside the vehicle,” read the caption accompanying the video.

While both deputies were uninjured some of their equipment melted due to the intensity of the heat, the sheriff’s office said.

“Chambers County Deputies Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames from the rollover crash.

“There was an unconscious male lying in the front seat with his abdomen and legs on fire,” said police.

With flames completely filling the car and pouring out of the windscreen, the deputies pulled the driver through the side window and extinguished the fire on his body.

He was airlifted to hospital “in critical condition” after the incident on December 13.

Hundreds of people praised the men on Facebook.

“Wow wow wow!!!! So proud! Y’all are real life Heroes! Great job!” wrote one Facebook user.

“Awesome job, awesome deputies,” wrote another.

Deputy Carrington took the time to thank many of the commenters for their praise in the replies on Facebook.

- Press Association