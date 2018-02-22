Police pay for crying woman’s plane ticket home after friend was killed in Florida school shooting

Jordan Judson, who now lives in New York, graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2012.

The school in which 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on February 14.

Judson’s family friend, 18-year-old Meadow Pollack was among them.

After the news broke, Judson immediately headed to the airport to try and catch a flight home to be with her family in Florida.

In an interview with the Washington Post, she explained that after she had no luck online, she decided to head to the airport, and try her luck there.

She didn't even pack a bag.

Unfortunately, the final seat on the flight that would get her home in time for her friend’s vigil was sold.

As the 23-year-old sobbed on the phone to her mother, New York state policeman Thomas Karasinski and Robert Troy approached her.

Between the sobs, Jordan to tried to explain to them her situation and before she knew it, the men had a $600 seat booked for her on the next flight.

In the same interview, the policeman said that there was no conversation held between them beforehand.

“He went first for his wallet, and I didn’t hesitate. I grabbed my credit card as well,” Krasinski said.

The flight landed West Palm Beach, Florida just in time for the vigil in Parkland.

Not all heroes wear capes.