Police dog shows discipline to resist juicy sausage

A police dog who delighted internet users by balancing six biscuits on his nose before scoffing them has repeated the trick with a juicy cooked sausage.

Handler Pc Wayne Thompson showed off the obedience displayed by his nine-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Herder Krush by proudly filming his dog’s amazing self-restraint.

A first film of Krush balancing six Mini Cheddars on his nose was watched more than 130,000 times on Facebook, with the dog only flipping them up and eating them when Mr Thompson gave the “finish” command.

And the Northumbria Police officer decided to go one better with a cooked sausage.

Once again, Krush showed the utmost restraint by patiently waiting to be allowed to wolf down the treat, gazing with 100% concentration at the sausage.

The sausage was given to the pair by catering staff at the hotel where they were staying while they were on a mutual aid job in the South East of England – and the films were made after they had finished duty.

PD Krush has been at it again.

Can any of our followers compete with Krush. #Krushchallenge pic.twitter.com/gZi79oTSjX — NP Dog Section (@npdogsection) November 29, 2018

Pc Thompson, who works out of Houghton Police Station in Tyne and Wear, said: “As dog handlers, we spend more time with our dogs than our friends or family so we do strike up a special bond.

“I’m with Krush every hour of the day and we have had some spare time at the end of a busy day of mutual aid so we thought we would give it a go as a bit of a party trick.

“Our police dogs are probably the most obedient and loyal dogs you will find, but most of them wouldn’t show the restraint Krush did when that food was balanced on his nose.

“We couldn’t believe how widely the video was shared and that is why we did the new video with the cooked sausage. It may end up being a regular thing.

“His skills are impressive, but it is nothing compared to the work Krush and his canine pals get up to every day to keep people safe.”

