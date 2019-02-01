Police called after heated game of Monopoly leads to fight

Monopoly is well known as a game that can see tensions rise – although seldom so much that the police are called out.

But that’s exactly what happened after one particularly heated round of the property board game in Kansas.

An overnight report tweeted by Chief Terry Ziegler of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department shows, in between a callout for a carjacking and one for shots fired, that police were called to a game of Monopoly that went wrong.

The report reads: “Victim got into an argument with his cousin during a game of Monopoly & his cousin’s GF hit him & shoved him into a mirror.

“Victim required stitches and suspect fled before officers arrived.”

The incident last week was logged as aggravated battery.

So common are Monopoly-based disagreements that manufacturers Hasbro set up a dispute hotline to settle any arguments over the festive period back in 2016.

- Press Association