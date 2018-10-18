PKDebate: 'I've been turning up since 1969' and other moments that got Twitter talking

Last night saw the first televised debate of the Presidential election to feature all six candidates and viewers had their phones at the ready to share their thoughts on the big talking moments.

Pat Kenny hosted presidential hopefuls President Michael D Higgins, Gavin Duffy, Seán Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Sean Casey and Liadh Ní Riada as they tackled the big issues facing the next president.

Around 738,400 of us watched the debate and according to figures people across the country sent over 15,000 tweets during the 90 minute show.

Pic: Social Media Live with Olytico

Last night's showdown got people talking more than Monday night's eventful Claire Byrne Live debate with a 60% increase in online discussion.

The race for #Aras18 presidential campaign is heating up with a 60% increase in discussion after last night's #PKDebate verses Monday's #CBlive debate. Check out the top stats below. pic.twitter.com/ksTUy54j3O — eightytwenty (@eightytwenty) October 18, 2018

The candidates were grilled by Pat Kenny on the major issues facing the country at the moment and in the year's ahead - from the homelessness crisis to Brexit there was a lot to cover.

But what seemed to catch viewers attention the most was the shade thrown, the audience antics and the feeling that maybe we've seen this all before.

Here is just some of what Twitter had to say as the race to the Áras continues.

President Higgins had the quote of the night when he responded to criticism of his absence at previous debates.

"I just want to address not turning up...I've been turning up since 1969," he said. And Twitter LOVED it.

New campaign slogan:

"Michael D - Turning Up Since 1969." #PKDebate pic.twitter.com/cA1TMjNyal — Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) October 17, 2018

It’s like they all won a competition to stand up there beside Michael D.

“I’ve been turning up since 1969”

Someone press the golden buzzer for him 👏🏻 #PKDebate — Laurence Kinlan (@laurencekinlan) October 17, 2018

OH Michael D you legend.... "I have been turning up since 1969.... " #PKDebate pic.twitter.com/c6BUCIh0mi — Ali Fox (@AliFox87) October 17, 2018

Hahahaha Michael D is so sassy. "I've been turning up since 1969" #pkdebate #Aras18 pic.twitter.com/xQQcRcpyjk — Cormac McGee (@cormac_mcgee) October 17, 2018

The presidential shade didn't stop there as people relished a retort to expense claims directed at Michael D from Peter Casey.

President Higgins said that Mr Casey was creating a "fantasy list" of expenses he had claimed during this seven-year term.

After Mr Casey accused the President of taking a private jet to Zurich, he was dismissed with a simple: "Add it to the list".

Michael D’s “Add it to the list (bitch)” put down to Peter Casey is a Miggledy meme waiting to happen #PKDebate #Aras18 — Oliver Callan (@olivercallan) October 17, 2018

The Roast of Peter Casey courtesy of @MichaelDHiggins “Add that to the list” #PKDebate pic.twitter.com/pAHTw7ZJrV — Warren Farrell (@WarrenJJF) October 17, 2018

A live look at Peter Casey adding to his fantasy list. #PKdebate pic.twitter.com/6MrlyFHltb — Breanne Christina (@HarleyHEELS_x) October 17, 2018

"Just add it to the list"....love this guy @MichaelDHiggins #PKDebate — Stephen Teap (@Stephenteap) October 17, 2018

There were many experiencing debate fatigue and let their feelings be known.

This man's face sums up the mood of an entire nation. #pkdebate pic.twitter.com/jeV6RKYZcX — 🎶 HauntEd Smith 🎶 (@edsongsofpraise) October 17, 2018

Well, after watching that for the last 90

minutes I’m just glad that blasphemy is soon to be legal because, otherwise, I’d be looking down the barrel of a five stretch #Aras18 #pkdebate — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) October 17, 2018

Why are we not settling the Presidential debates the traditional way, through the time-honoured practice of batin' each other with sticks via faction fighting #PKDebate — Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) October 17, 2018

Would be so fab if the #PKDebate was conducted in French royal costume 👑 pic.twitter.com/bi0kdwwEuN — Spooky Bitch Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) October 17, 2018

As always, there were a few people in the audience that caught some attention.

Watching the #pkdebate and just spent the past 2 minutes staring at this girl in the background! She’s literally so fab! Get it girl pic.twitter.com/RoQcGJYTLQ — Danielle Williamson (@_DanielleW_x) October 17, 2018

Arra Pat will you shift yourself there #PKDebate pic.twitter.com/0OKfY3lJHW — TracyClifford (@TracyClifford) October 17, 2018

Thought this guy bought the jumper for a second! 🤦‍♂️#PKDebate pic.twitter.com/IeYRtA4VOj — Brian McGowan (@flash04ster) October 17, 2018

It wasn't just the candidates that came in for criticism from Twitter users, Pat Kenny had people talking too.

Pat hasn't asked the only question that matters tonight.

Do any of ye own dogs? #PKDebate — Sinead Ryan (@sinead_ryan) October 17, 2018

“Is seven years not enough?” asks a broadcaster who’s been at this job for what seems like millennia #PKdebate — Mallow News (@MallowNews) October 17, 2018

- Sean Gallagher looks at Pat Kenny



- Pat Kenny looks at Sean Gallagher



- Kill Bill sirens play#PKdebate — The Calls Are Coming From McBride The House (@GerryMcBride) October 17, 2018

That look when Pat asks Sean Gallagher if he felt cheated and entitled to the presidency #pkdebate #aras18 h/t @GerryMcBride for the idea pic.twitter.com/WxTBAFZ80i — Mike Mc Loughlin (@zuroph) October 18, 2018

If you missed last night's debate, here is each candidate outlining their vision for the next seven years.

If you're just itching for some more election debate fun then fear not because before we head to the polls on October 26 there will be not one, but two more debates.

David McCullagh will welcome the candidates on RTÉ's Prime Time on Tuesday while Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates will host a Tonight Show: Presidential Election Special on Virgin Media One on Wednesday.