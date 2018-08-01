Pizza delivery driver stuns family with impromptu Beethoven piano performance
A Michigan family received dinner and a show, as a Hungry Howie’s pizza delivery driver gave an incredible impromptu performance on their piano.
Julie Varchetti said her husband ordered a pizza, then 18-year-old delivery driver Bryce Dudal admired the family’s baby grand piano and asked to play.
He blew them away with a stunning performance of the third movement of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata.
Posting a video of Bryce playing to Facebook, Julie said: “Hubby ordered Hungry Howie’s tonight… the delivery guy noticed our piano.
“He kindly asked if he could play for a sec and this is the treat they got!”
Bryce is a recent high school graduate, and plans to go to a community college on a baseball scholarship later this year.
A self-taught musician, the teen played the advanced piece on the family’s baby grand piano entirely from memory.
Julie told the Press Association: “I was in total shock. I don’t play at all. We got the piano for free from a friend who didn’t want it.”
The video of his flawless performance now has over 540,000 views on Facebook.
Julie said: “He’s a very sweet and humble kid. He’s very excited and this has definitely resurrected his first love for the piano.
“I can’t believe how viral this has gone.”
- Press Association
