Pig ‘the size of a mini horse’ lured back home with Doritos
Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig “the size of a mini horse” back home.
The pig was running around a neighbourhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office received a call.
One of the deputies had Poppin' Jalapeño flavoured Doritos in her lunch bag and video shows the deputy leaving a trail of the crisps, which the pig followed.
Deputies had responded to previous calls about the pig and knew where to take him.
He was returned to his pen and deputies secured the gate.
- Press Association
