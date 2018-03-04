Piers Morgan’s Twitter just about sums up Arsenal fans feeling after Brighton defeat

The tough time Arsenal fans are having was exacerbated this afternoon with defeat at Brighton.

The 2-1 loss, their eighth of 2018, comes after successive drubbings by Manchester City and leaves them in sixth, 13 points from the top four.

If you’ve ever been on his Twitter page it will come as no surprise to you that no one appears to be feeling the Gunners’ sorrow more than Piers Morgan.

The TV personality is a famously outspoken Arsenal fan, particularly when it comes to long-time Gunners manager Arsene Wenger – who was unsurprisingly on the receiving end of it again.

Every further second Wenger clings so pathetically to power, I lose yet more respect for a manager I once revered.

Does he have no shame?????? #WengerOUT pic.twitter.com/ve4oXTUoRf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018

However, Morgan also took pains to pick at the performances of the players too

Ozil just gave the ball away & stood there like a ****ing stuffed lemon.

£300k-a-week to be a lazy git. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018

Not just the one either, it sound like he wants wholesale changes.

Arsenal players I would sell tomorrow:

Xhaka

Mustafi

Kolasinac

Koscielny

Iwobi

Lacazette

Ramsey — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018

MP Anna Soubry did try to cheer up Morgan however, pointing out when Arsenal pulled one back via Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang.

It was not very effective.

Better now 2-1 ? https://t.co/3gam3vG61u — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) March 4, 2018

Do you feel better when you lose a parliamentary vote by 1 rather than 2 votes? https://t.co/oWnGMEAeEg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018

No comparison Piers, football is clearly way more important than votes in Parliament #BeautifulGame https://t.co/AiZtXWUpgX — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) March 4, 2018

Is it possible to negotiate the return of all French managers to their country of birth as part of Brexit? https://t.co/fFNSLFBiG2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018

Morgan posted more than a dozen tweets about Arsenal during and in the aftermath of the game – but at least he was aware he was going in hard.

Correct. West London is about to endure an earthquake of Biblical proportions. https://t.co/3QwZApjZWT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2018

Before it goes seeming like Morgan was going a bit overboard though, the animosity of his tweets towards Wenger was echoed by scores of other Arsenal fans on Twitter.

Not for the first time, the hashtag #WengerOut was trending from tens of thousands of tweets.

#WengerOut !!? oooh noo, this is the 12th year in a row am saying this !! — Amos Arteta Jumah (@FinallyAmolito) March 4, 2018

If Wenger is still coach by this time tomorrow after this Brighton 2-1 Arsenal loss I’m going become a Tottenham supporter #WengerOut #PlonNbc — Joseph (@Gunnersjoe) March 4, 2018