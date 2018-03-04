Piers Morgan’s Twitter just about sums up Arsenal fans feeling after Brighton defeat

The tough time Arsenal fans are having was exacerbated this afternoon with defeat at Brighton.

The 2-1 loss, their eighth of 2018, comes after successive drubbings by Manchester City and leaves them in sixth, 13 points from the top four.

If you’ve ever been on his Twitter page it will come as no surprise to you that no one appears to be feeling the Gunners’ sorrow more than Piers Morgan.

The TV personality is a famously outspoken Arsenal fan, particularly when it comes to long-time Gunners manager Arsene Wenger – who was unsurprisingly on the receiving end of it again.

However, Morgan also took pains to pick at the performances of the players too

Not just the one either, it sound like he wants wholesale changes.

MP Anna Soubry did try to cheer up Morgan however, pointing out when Arsenal pulled one back via Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang.

It was not very effective.

Morgan posted more than a dozen tweets about Arsenal during and in the aftermath of the game – but at least he was aware he was going in hard.

Before it goes seeming like Morgan was going a bit overboard though, the animosity of his tweets towards Wenger was echoed by scores of other Arsenal fans on Twitter.

Not for the first time, the hashtag #WengerOut was trending from tens of thousands of tweets.
