Piercing a baby’s ears: Yeah or nay?

Kylie Jenner has once again divided the opinion of the world with one of her latest social media posts.

The 20-year-old new mom took to Snapchat to share a cute video of herself playing with her baby girl, and followers couldn’t help but notice that the 5-month-old’s ears are already pierced.

Her decision has since sparked an online debate.

A lot of people pointed out that piercing children’s ears can be a cultural or religious tradition, while others believe it caused unnecessary harm to the baby.

What do you think?
By Anna O'Donoghue

