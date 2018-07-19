Piercing a baby’s ears: Yeah or nay?

Kylie Jenner has once again divided the opinion of the world with one of her latest social media posts.

The 20-year-old new mom took to Snapchat to share a cute video of herself playing with her baby girl, and followers couldn’t help but notice that the 5-month-old’s ears are already pierced.

THIS IS SO CUTE 7/11/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jul 11, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

cutie 7/11/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jul 11, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

Her decision has since sparked an online debate.

A lot of people pointed out that piercing children’s ears can be a cultural or religious tradition, while others believe it caused unnecessary harm to the baby.

Why are people outraged that kylie jenner peirced her baby's ears? In my culture you literally peirce your daughter's ears within weeks after birth — shani (@shaanniiii) July 18, 2018

Crazy idea: don’t impose your painful aesthetic preferences on the bodies of babies who have no say https://t.co/ACN56EwFAc — Vonny Leclerc (@vonny_bravo) July 18, 2018

Why do people feel the need to get their babies ears peirced?? Unnecessary (not aimed at Kylie Jenner at all) think it should be the choice of the individual not the parents🤷🏻‍♀️ — Madge (@_lucymadge) July 18, 2018

Man, let @KylieJenner peirce her baby’s ears! Little Stormi can “make her choice” to take them out when she’s older, no harm done! Let a mama live! The only reason I would wait is cuz babies pull on everything, but it’s her choice! Stormi is a beauty 🎀👼🏼 — CaitlinSam (@caitlinsam13) July 18, 2018

Honestly i don't think you should peirce your babies ears. It's unnecessary pain and hey; your kid might not want their ears peirced! — Jayson (@JaysonAaron_) July 18, 2018

In Nigeria babies literally get their ears pierced the day after they’re born and Kylie Jenner’s being slated for piercing her 5 month old daughter’s ears lmaooo it’s really not a big deal, people find everything to be mad about these days 🙄🤦🏾‍♀️ — römôlå (@RomolaAdenaike) July 14, 2018

Is the piercing necessary?



Is it permanent?



Is the child old enough to consent?



Can it be done at any time in their life? — Fred (@Plumbobbit) July 18, 2018

It’s safe if done by a trained professional. I work in a pediatric office and one of our MD’s pierces ears, starting as young as around 8 weeks, after the first set of vaccinations. We only use medical grade products. — Kat Walker (@1nursekat) July 13, 2018

What do you think?