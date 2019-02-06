PICS: Some of the stunning images from the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

The World Photography Organisation has revealed the Open competition's shortlisted images for the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards.
The organisation received more than 326,000 entries from 195 countries.
In the Open competition, there will be one overall winner who will scoop up €5,000 as part of the prize. The shortlist for the Professional competition will be announced on March 26.
There are 10 categories in the Open competition, including Architecture, Culture, Creative, Motion, Landscape, Natural World & Wildlife, Portraiture, Still Life, Street Photography, and Travel.
As well as the overall winner, there will one winner and 15 shortlisted images for each category.
The Open category winners will be announced on February 26 while the overall Open winner, as well as the Photographer of the Year prize will be announced on April 17.
The judges say there were impressed by the high standards of the images and noted "a wide range of creative approaches, influences and techniques throughout the shortlists."
Here, we sample some of our favourites.
All shortlisted and winning images will be part of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House in London. They will be on show from April 18 to May 6, 2019.
Join the conversation - comment here