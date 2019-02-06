PICS: Some of the stunning images from the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

The World Photography Organisation has revealed the Open competition's shortlisted images for the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards.

The organisation received more than 326,000 entries from 195 countries.

In the Open competition, there will be one overall winner who will scoop up €5,000 as part of the prize. The shortlist for the Professional competition will be announced on March 26.

There are 10 categories in the Open competition, including Architecture, Culture, Creative, Motion, Landscape, Natural World & Wildlife, Portraiture, Still Life, Street Photography, and Travel.

As well as the overall winner, there will one winner and 15 shortlisted images for each category.

The Open category winners will be announced on February 26 while the overall Open winner, as well as the Photographer of the Year prize will be announced on April 17.

The judges say there were impressed by the high standards of the images and noted "a wide range of creative approaches, influences and techniques throughout the shortlists."

Here, we sample some of our favourites.

This picture, titled 'Dreamers and Warriors' by the Czech Republic's Martin Stranka is shortlisted in the creative category of the Open competition. 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

Kuo Zei Yang from Taiwan took an image of fog hovering over the Tre Cime di Lavaredo peaks in the Italian Alps by night. 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

Francois Lenoir, Belgium, took a photo of a crash at the first corner of the Belgian Grand Prix in August 2018. 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

Canadian photographer Sandi Little said she attended an 'eagle watch' event in Sheffield Mills, Nova Scotia, along with dozens of other photographers - and it was during this that she took this amazing picture. 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

Greg Lecoeur from France took this close-up portrait of a grey seal in the Farne Island archipelago off the coast of Northumberland in England. 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

Arnaud Guillard from France took this image during the yellow-vest protest in Paris at the Avenue des Champs Elysées. 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

British photographer Tracey Lund took this shot of gannets feeding underwater while travelling around some of Shetland’s remotest headlands. 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

Dikpal Thapa documented locals in Nepal harvesting honey from wild Himalayan bees. 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

Alimohammad Karami took this image, which shows people gathering for 'Noruz', the traditional Iranian festival of spring. 2019 Sony World Photography Awards

All shortlisted and winning images will be part of the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition at Somerset House in London. They will be on show from April 18 to May 6, 2019.