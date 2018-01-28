Pics: Paris underwater as Seine River swells after heavy rains

Floodwaters reached their peak in Paris, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing major tourist areas and threatening wine cellars and museum basements, officials say.

Unusually heavy rains have swollen the Seine and other rivers in the region, forcing a halt to all boat traffic in Paris, including tourist cruises.

Parisiennes and tourists alike have used social media to show outsiders the rising tide within the French capital.

Some of the scenes are just spectacular.

🌊The Seine overflowing in Paris💧

The Seine overflowing in Paris. Because of heavy rainfalls last days

Seine still rising, at 5.50 m mark in Paris this morning.

Water levels on River Seine reach 6 meters after northeast France lashed by heavy rainfall

paris seine france crue