Pics: Paris underwater as Seine River swells after heavy rains
28/01/2018 - 11:56:00Back to Discover Home
Floodwaters reached their peak in Paris, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing major tourist areas and threatening wine cellars and museum basements, officials say.
Unusually heavy rains have swollen the Seine and other rivers in the region, forcing a halt to all boat traffic in Paris, including tourist cruises.
Parisiennes and tourists alike have used social media to show outsiders the rising tide within the French capital.
Some of the scenes are just spectacular.
Une dernière photo prise vendredi avant le coucher du soleil #sky #eiffeltower #paris#instagood #pariscartepostale #igersparis #parismaville #picoftheday #bridge #instaparis #parismonamour #seine #inondation #toureiffel #bergesdeseine #loves_france_ #super_france #merveillesdefrance #france4dreams #seulementparis #paris_tourisme #iloveparis #thisisparis #pariscityvision #topparisphoto #france_vacations #crue#paris_focus_on #hello_france
💦— Heather💝 (@Amber02150) January 24, 2018
🌊The Seine overflowing in Paris💧
💦 Because of heavy rainfalls last days🌊 pic.twitter.com/knua8KTdIJ
Seine still rising, at 5.50 m mark in Paris this morning. Photo: Patrick Colpron / @MeteoExpress pic.twitter.com/CHa0ToF0Gh— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 25, 2018
Photography #France #Seine pic.twitter.com/1mWpRxrFK6— Basti Gara 🇦🇿 🇫🇷 (@GarayevaBasti) January 22, 2018
This 2 meter monster got fished out of the Seine 🌊 at the Notre Dame this morning!— ChantalTV (@ChantalTV) January 26, 2018
💦🦕💦#cruedelaseine #parisflood #crue #seine
Credits >>> https://t.co/lJ7uuii9Zu pic.twitter.com/uHYVbuWcxo
Water levels on River #Seine reach 6 meters after northeast #France lashed by heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/rCnOyOQybk— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 26, 2018
The second-wettest winter since records began has led to the River #Seine breaking its banks, flooding large swathes of #Paris and its outer suburbs pic.twitter.com/47Ku5Um7l3— ITV News (@itvnews) January 27, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here