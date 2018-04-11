Pics: Amanda Byram shares stunning wedding photos as she celebrates anniversary

Dancing with the Stars host Amanda Byram has shared a series of photos online to celebrate her wedding anniversary, writes Sally Gorman.

The 44-year-old took to social media app Instagram to share a string of photos with her 60k followers and she looked just as good as you'd expect.

Photos by Alexandria Hall Photography show The Body By Byram designer prepping for her big day and making her way to the chapel.

The TV host married her husband Julian Okines this time two years ago in the Mandarin Oriental in Hyde Park, London and it looked magical.

Still smitten today the fitness fanatic wrote:

Two years ago he swept me off my feet when we said "I Do"!! Time really flies when you’re having fun with your best friend and soul mate. Happy anniversary my ❤️@julianokines

One post, in particular, suggests that the model and her new beau also had a second wedding ceremony during their honeymoon in the Maldives.

How romantic!