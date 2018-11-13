PIC: The one-eyed raccoon causing mischief in Cork town has finally been captured

The one-eyed raccoon spotted in Macroom, Co Cork last week has now been captured.

The internet's latest viral star was caught on Monday night after a humane trap was set in the back garden of Maureen Blight by Wildlife services.

Maureen shared the pictures with the Neil Prendeville Show of the raccoon in Maureen’s back garden last week and over the weekend caught the elusive animal on video.

Credit: Maureen Blight & Karen Brennan

Maureen and her neighbour Karen Brennan spoke on the Neil Prendeville show on Tuesday about the capture of the North American native animal.

"The raccoon loved bananas, so we put some at the back of his cage along with some dog nuts and he fell for it," said Cathy.

Maureen wasn't the biggest fan of the raccoon telling Neil, "I don't want him in my yard. I have two little dogs here and I don't want them distressed."

Danny O’Keeffe, Killarney Ranger from Wildlife services spoke to Neil about the danger of owning one of these mammals as a pet.

"They're wild animals, they will kill birds if they got them.... if you see the teeth on these animals you wouldn't want to pet them," said Danny.

Danny later revealed that the likely outcome for the raccoon was for it to be euthanized.

"Rehoming isn't an option because this animal could escape again. I think it's better for the wildlife in general," admitted Danny.

It is not known as of yet where the animal came from but it certainly gave locals something to talk about.

