PIC: Deliveroo using food to honour 40 years of the Galway International Arts Festival
Deliveroo is paying tribute to the Galway International Arts Festival, highlighting the talent brought to the county by the festival, through the medium of food.
As one of the top five summer festivals in Europe, according to The Guardian, the event hosts a number of different art forms from theatre and dance to music and street spectacle, comedy and visual arts.
To honour the work of the festival, Deliveroo has teamed up with renowned photographer Julia Dunin to produce two pieces of visual food art.
The imagery features locally produced food and drinks shaped into the festival's logo, showcasing all that Galway has to offer.
General Manager of Deliveroo Ireland, Liam Cox. said: “The Galway International Arts Festival is a wonderful mix of arts, saluting national and international works.
"We couldn’t resist the chance to produce something in line with the festival, from a food perspective of course!”
As a bonus, here are some tips from Julia Dunin about how to perfect your food photography skills.
- Start with a good location for your mini-shoot, ideally next to a window or outside in an interesting setting.
- Find a wooden board for your pizza or colourful bowl for your Chinese.
- Use props like cutlery or linen napkins, the more rustic the better.
- Ordered a pad thai? Leave a wedge of lime next to the plate, scatter some chips next to your burger or some basil and cherry tomatoes with your pizza. Make it look like you are experiencing local cuisine, not just the food.
- Create an unforgettable shot by adding other elements to the image - like fresh herbs or a drink. If you are away on holiday, a book or sunglasses will also tell the story!
- Take some photos, but don't do it for too long - enjoy your food before it gets cold!
