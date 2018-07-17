PIC: Deliveroo using food to honour 40 years of the Galway International Arts Festival

Deliveroo is paying tribute to the Galway International Arts Festival, highlighting the talent brought to the county by the festival, through the medium of food.

As one of the top five summer festivals in Europe, according to The Guardian, the event hosts a number of different art forms from theatre and dance to music and street spectacle, comedy and visual arts.

To honour the work of the festival, Deliveroo has teamed up with renowned photographer Julia Dunin to produce two pieces of visual food art.

The imagery features locally produced food and drinks shaped into the festival's logo, showcasing all that Galway has to offer.

General Manager of Deliveroo Ireland, Liam Cox. said: “The Galway International Arts Festival is a wonderful mix of arts, saluting national and international works.

"We couldn’t resist the chance to produce something in line with the festival, from a food perspective of course!”

As a bonus, here are some tips from Julia Dunin about how to perfect your food photography skills.