Photo of ice cream van in snowy Tallaght goes viral
There may have been a Snow-Ice alert in Dublin yesterday, but that didn't stop the people of Tallaght getting their ice cream.
A photo of an ice cream truck there last night has gone viral.
A picture of the van in a snowy housing estate was posted on Twitter last night.
How come Tallaght gets ice-cream?? #BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma #Ireland #Dublin #iwanticecream pic.twitter.com/NE6uuCRP1g— Hazel (@hazelsk88) February 27, 2018
It seems that the freezing weather did not put people off getting ice cream after their dinner
