Photo of ice cream van in snowy Tallaght goes viral

There may have been a Snow-Ice alert in Dublin yesterday, but that didn't stop the people of Tallaght getting their ice cream.

A photo of an ice cream truck there last night has gone viral.

A picture of the van in a snowy housing estate was posted on Twitter last night.

It seems that the freezing weather did not put people off getting ice cream after their dinner
