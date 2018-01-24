Phil from Tallafornia gave a lesson on what not to do on a first date last night

A star of Irish reality show Tallafornia made quite an impression on First Dates Ireland.

Phil made his debut in the restaurant of love last night and was matched with Amy Maria.

Let’s just say, things did NOT get off to a good start.

Phil started the date by asking Amy Maria if she had gotten her "boobs done".

"Looks like you have a perky little set of tits there," he added.

What NOT to ask on a first date… #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/AQOmXEiBjZ — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) January 23, 2018

Despite the awkwardness of the entire encounter, Phi was confident she would agree to a second date.

Amy Maria had different ideas.

"I’m guaranteed a second date, 100%," he told the First Dates crew afterwards. "I can tell by her. If I’m wrong, well then maybe my whole outlook on women is wrong."

He was soon confronted with a different reality.

"To be honest, no, I don’t think we clicked," Amy Maria said.

"I felt a bit uncomfortable. I felt like I couldn’t be myself."

Referencing his remark about her chest, Amy Maria advised Phil to avoid describing someone as fake, particularly while on a first date with them.

"It’s a negative compliment to say something’s fake on somebody instead of saying, even in a real way, ’you’ve a lovely rack’ or ’you’ve a lovely chest’."

"I didn’t mean to insult you," he said in apology. "I’m not going to try insult a woman on a first date, obviously. What lad would do that?"

"I’ve learned a lot about myself this evening," he said in conclusion as the pair left the building. "I should stop being a dickhead."

Viewers at home watched the date through their fingers, with many expressing empathy for Amy Maria.

Imagine plucking up the courage to go on #FirstDatesIRL only to be matched with a lad from Tallafornia who spends the evening enquiring as to whether your "perky tits" are real 💀💀💀 — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) January 23, 2018

Lads



If you would like a crash course on what not to do or say on a date....



Everything



EVERYTHING Phil has done and said on #FirstDatesIRL — Niamhers (@niamhhassell) January 23, 2018

When you see phil from tallafornia waiting for you in the restaurant 😂 #FirstDatesIRL pic.twitter.com/srcti0UCEo — Hogie (@hogiebear2014) January 23, 2018