Phil from Tallafornia gave a lesson on what not to do on a first date last night

Back to Discover Home

A star of Irish reality show Tallafornia made quite an impression on First Dates Ireland.

Phil made his debut in the restaurant of love last night and was matched with Amy Maria.

Let’s just say, things did NOT get off to a good start.

Phil started the date by asking Amy Maria if she had gotten her "boobs done".

"Looks like you have a perky little set of tits there," he added.

Despite the awkwardness of the entire encounter, Phi was confident she would agree to a second date.

Amy Maria had different ideas.

"I’m guaranteed a second date, 100%," he told the First Dates crew afterwards. "I can tell by her. If I’m wrong, well then maybe my whole outlook on women is wrong."

He was soon confronted with a different reality.

"To be honest, no, I don’t think we clicked," Amy Maria said.

"I felt a bit uncomfortable. I felt like I couldn’t be myself."

Referencing his remark about her chest, Amy Maria advised Phil to avoid describing someone as fake, particularly while on a first date with them.

"It’s a negative compliment to say something’s fake on somebody instead of saying, even in a real way, ’you’ve a lovely rack’ or ’you’ve a lovely chest’."

"I didn’t mean to insult you," he said in apology. "I’m not going to try insult a woman on a first date, obviously. What lad would do that?"

"I’ve learned a lot about myself this evening," he said in conclusion as the pair left the building. "I should stop being a dickhead."

Viewers at home watched the date through their fingers, with many expressing empathy for Amy Maria.
KEYWORDS: First Dates Ireland, Tallafornia, Phil, Amy Maria, First Dates

 

By Denise O’Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover