People were full of praise for Frances McDormand after her Oscars speech

Frances McDormand won the Best Actress award at last night's Oscars for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Seeing off competition from the likes of Meryl Streep and our own Saoirse Ronan, many were pleased to see the Fargo actor win.

In her acceptance specch, McDormand celebrated her female colleagues in the entertainment industry, asking all the women in the room to stand up.

"If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight, the actors – Meryl, if you do it, everybody else will, c’mon – the filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographer, the composers, the songwriters, the designers. C’mon!" she said.

"Okay, look around everybody. Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.

"Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight.

"Invite us into your office in a couple days, or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best, and we’ll tell you all about them."

People on social media were full of praise for McDormand and her speech.

Another love tweet to Frances McDormand. You’re my everything ❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) March 5, 2018

I am so chuffed Frances McDormand won best actress and what a speech! Such an idol I love her — b 🌙✨ (@_deadasdisco) March 5, 2018

I never could finish Frances McDormand's speech because I kept crying goddamnit — Lear Yorick (@LearYorick) March 5, 2018

As a fellow Frances, I am so proud of #FrancesMcDormand for winning #BestActress. You truly deserved it and I appreciate all the work you put in! You are an inspiration to all women and I love your fighting ferocious spirit! ❤️ from Frances to Frances — Not on a NTK Bias (@yosobumb) March 5, 2018

Catching up with last night's #Oscars & my top 3 highlights are:

1) Frances McDormand's speech - empowering.

2) Gary Oldman winning - at last!!!

3) Roger Deakins winning after 14 nominations - finally! — Becca (@R_ViewMovies) March 5, 2018

I thought Frances McDormand acceptance speech was very inspiring last night. I was very happy she Won. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PlA7wBYjmt — Ceasar V. Maximus™ (@cyberceas) March 5, 2018

McDormand finished her speech by saying she had two words: "Inclusion. Rider."

She later explained what she meant.

"I just found out about this last week," she said.

"There has always been available to everybody that does a negotiation on a film, an inclusion rider, which means that you can ask for and/or demand at least 50% diversity in, not only the casting, but also the crew."